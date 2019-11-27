Dragons hooker Isaac Luke has revealed how close he came to signing with the Parramatta Eels.

The 32-year old was given permission to talk to rival clubs for 2020 onwards and begun discussions with the Eels, as well as Manly and the Wests Tigers.

A deal was reportedly imminent with Parra before the western Sydney club pulled out after he stayed with New Zealand last season.

“The thing is Saints never went away, the others (clubs) did,’’ Luke told The Daily Telegraph.

“With Parra, they were originally keen and then they missed out because I ended up staying this year with the Warriors, so they were pretty dirty about it.

“I don’t know why they were (dirty), I guess it was down to communication.

“I would’ve gone, but they were the ones that pulled the pin on me.”

“It’s rugby league, I have no hard feelings. I’m here now and it’s been good, the last month.

“Prior to that was pretty depressing, in the sense of not knowing where we (he and his young family) were going.

“But I’m here now and I couldn’t be happier.’’

Luke has already formed a relationship with fellow dummy-half Cameron McInnes just two weeks into him joining the Dragons.

He spoke about the camaraderie with his new teammate while reflecting on his days at the Rabbitohs as a youngster.

“We’re pretty tight,’’ Luke said. “We had a pretty small group at Souths, it was Api (Korisaou), Aaron Gray, me, Cam and Dylan Walker.

“It wasn’t a case of me wanting to hang out with them because they make me feel young, it was more of a case that they wouldn’t speak to the older fellas.

“Cam would just sit and look at the older boys. I asked him, ‘do you want me to introduce you.’ And he was like, ‘No, no, no’.

“He was just shy. Because GI (Greg Inglis) and Sam (Burgess), Sutto (John Sutton), were who they were, legends of the game… I think he (McInnes) was just in awe.

“But I told him, ‘they’re just one of us, it’s all good.’

“And with Cam because he was a hooker, I had to invest some time into him and help him understand what our role really is.

“It was the same with Api. I hadn’t seen them play yet, but I had to make sure that they knew what the club wanted from them.

“They’ve always kept me on my toes, but I’ve never made them look up to me, we’re just ‘mates.’

“Now I’m going to play with my younger brother (McInnes), that’s going to be my captain.

“And he’s done well over the years, he’s matured and grown on and off the field.

“There’s still a lot I think I can help him with.’’