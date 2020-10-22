James Roberts has been shown the door out of South Sydney.

Roberts has been told he has played his last game with the Rabbitohs and is now looking for another lifeline, previously playing for Penrith, Gold Coast and Brisbane.

Despite being contracted for 2021, Roberts has been told he’s not apart of the clubs plans for next year, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

The 27-year-old has played just 18 games for the Rabbitohs due to ongoing battles with injury.

The Rabbitohs have some great up and coming centres now with the likes of Campbell Graham, Braidon Burns and Steven Marsters, with Roberts’ place in the side now depleted.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Newcastle may be interested in Roberts while the Eels could look for a potential replacement for Michael Jennings.

The Parramatta veteran may face a long stint on the sidelines due to a banned substance test, with a decision on his future to be made in the coming weeks.