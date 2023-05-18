North Queensland Cowboys forward Luciano Leilua has had all charges against him dropped in court on Thursday.

Leilua, who has spent the first half of the 2023 campaign subject to the NRL's no-fault stand-down policy after domestic violence allegations were brought upon him, faced Campbelltown Local Court in the south west of Sydney on Thursday morning.

The no-fault stand-down policy brought against Leilua by the NRL and charges alleged also saw him miss playing at the 2022 Rugby League World Cup, which was held in England.

The Cowboys confirmed the news of the charges being dropped via a short statement on Thursday, and said they would now work with the NRL over the status of the no-fault stand-down.

"North Queensland Cowboys forward Luciano Leilua appeared in Campbelltown local court today where charges against him were dropped," the club wrote.

"The Cowboys will now work with the NRL with regards to the status of Leilua's discretionary no-fault stand down."

While teams have already been named for this coming weekend - which will see the Cowboys take on the Wests Tigers - Leilua could yet feature in the QLD Cup if the no-fault stand-down policy is revoked by the weekend.

Leilua, who hasn't taken to the field yet this weekend, will be down on match fitness, and it could be questionable whether he slots straight back into the Cowboys' first-grade line-up for a Friday night clash in Round 13 against the Parramatta Eels should the policy be revoked.

The Cowboys host the Melbourne Storm the following week, then have a bye before hosting the Penrith Panthers in Round 16 on June 16 - almost a month from now.

The NRL are yet to make comment.