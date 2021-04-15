LIVE: Wests Tigers vs Sea Eagles – Round 7, 2021

2021-04-25T03:45:00Z - Bankwest Stadium
02:45
Match Summary
Wests Tigers
Sea Eagles
Team Stats
Wests Tigers
Sea Eagles
All Runs7
All Run Metres49
Line Breaks0
Offloads0
Kick Metres40
40/200
Tackles14
Missed Tackles0
Penalties Conceded0
Errors0
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Moses Mbye
|0
|Brad Parker
|0
|Daine Laurie
|0
|Martin Taupau
|0
|Michael Chee-Kam
|0
Top Goal Kicker
|Moses Mbye
|0
|Brad Parker
|0
|Daine Laurie
|0
|Martin Taupau
|0
|Michael Chee-Kam
|0
Top Try Scorer
|Moses Mbye
|0
|Brad Parker
|0
|Daine Laurie
|0
|Martin Taupau
|0
|Michael Chee-Kam
|0
Top Try Assists
|Brad Parker
|0
|Moses Mbye
|0
|Daine Laurie
|0
|Martin Taupau
|0
|Michael Chee-Kam
|0
Top Linebreak Assists
|Brad Parker
|0
|Moses Mbye
|0
|Daine Laurie
|0
|Martin Taupau
|0
|Michael Chee-Kam
|0
Top Linebreaks
|Brad Parker
|0
|Moses Mbye
|0
|Daine Laurie
|0
|Martin Taupau
|0
|Michael Chee-Kam
|0
Top Runs
|Alex Twal
|2
|Luciano Leilua
|1
|Jason Saab
|1
|James Tamou
|1
|Tommy Talau
|1
Top Run Metres
|Alex Twal
|21
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|12
|Jason Saab
|11
|Luciano Leilua
|9
|James Tamou
|7
Post Contact Metres
|Alex Twal
|8
|Luciano Leilua
|4
|Jason Saab
|1
|James Tamou
|1
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|1
Top Tackles
|Alex Twal
|3
|Josh Aloiai
|3
|Taniela Paseka
|3
|Michael Chee-Kam
|2
|Lachlan Croker
|2
Top Ineffective Tackles
|Brad Parker
|0
|Moses Mbye
|0
|Daine Laurie
|0
|Martin Taupau
|0
|Michael Chee-Kam
|0
Top Missed Tackles
|Moses Mbye
|0
|Brad Parker
|0
|Daine Laurie
|0
|Martin Taupau
|0
|Michael Chee-Kam
|0
Top Tackle Breaks
|Moses Mbye
|0
|Brad Parker
|0
|Daine Laurie
|0
|Martin Taupau
|0
|Michael Chee-Kam
|0
Top Offloads
|Brad Parker
|0
|Moses Mbye
|0
|Daine Laurie
|0
|Martin Taupau
|0
|Michael Chee-Kam
|0
Top Kick Metres
|Luke Brooks
|40
|Brad Parker
|0
|Moses Mbye
|0
|Daine Laurie
|0
|Martin Taupau
|0
Top Penalties
|Brad Parker
|0
|Moses Mbye
|0
|Daine Laurie
|0
|Martin Taupau
|0
|Michael Chee-Kam
|0
Top Errors
|Brad Parker
|0
|Moses Mbye
|0
|Daine Laurie
|0
|Martin Taupau
|0
|Michael Chee-Kam
|0
Team Lists
Wests Tigers
Sea Eagles
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves