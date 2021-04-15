LIVE: Wests Tigers vs Sea Eagles – Round 7, 2021

2021-04-25T03:45:00Z - Bankwest Stadium
#NRLTigersManly
Wests Tigers
0
Sea Eagles
0
02:45
Match Summary

Wests Tigers

Sea Eagles

 

Team Stats

Wests Tigers

Sea Eagles

All Runs

7
1

All Run Metres

49
11

Line Breaks

0
0

Offloads

0
0

Kick Metres

40
0

40/20

0
0

Tackles

14
14

Missed Tackles

0
0

Penalties Conceded

0
0

Errors

0
0

Player Stats

Top Point Scorer

Moses Mbye0
Brad Parker0
Daine Laurie0
Martin Taupau0
Michael Chee-Kam0

Top Goal Kicker

Moses Mbye0
Brad Parker0
Daine Laurie0
Martin Taupau0
Michael Chee-Kam0

Top Try Scorer

Moses Mbye0
Brad Parker0
Daine Laurie0
Martin Taupau0
Michael Chee-Kam0

Top Try Assists

Brad Parker0
Moses Mbye0
Daine Laurie0
Martin Taupau0
Michael Chee-Kam0

Top Linebreak Assists

Brad Parker0
Moses Mbye0
Daine Laurie0
Martin Taupau0
Michael Chee-Kam0

Top Linebreaks

Brad Parker0
Moses Mbye0
Daine Laurie0
Martin Taupau0
Michael Chee-Kam0

Top Runs

Alex Twal2
Luciano Leilua1
Jason Saab1
James Tamou1
Tommy Talau1

Top Run Metres

Alex Twal21
Stefano Utoikamanu12
Jason Saab11
Luciano Leilua9
James Tamou7

Post Contact Metres

Alex Twal8
Luciano Leilua4
Jason Saab1
James Tamou1
Stefano Utoikamanu1

Top Tackles

Alex Twal3
Josh Aloiai3
Taniela Paseka3
Michael Chee-Kam2
Lachlan Croker2

Top Ineffective Tackles

Brad Parker0
Moses Mbye0
Daine Laurie0
Martin Taupau0
Michael Chee-Kam0

Top Missed Tackles

Moses Mbye0
Brad Parker0
Daine Laurie0
Martin Taupau0
Michael Chee-Kam0

Top Tackle Breaks

Moses Mbye0
Brad Parker0
Daine Laurie0
Martin Taupau0
Michael Chee-Kam0

Top Offloads

Brad Parker0
Moses Mbye0
Daine Laurie0
Martin Taupau0
Michael Chee-Kam0

Top Kick Metres

Luke Brooks40
Brad Parker0
Moses Mbye0
Daine Laurie0
Martin Taupau0

Top Penalties

Brad Parker0
Moses Mbye0
Daine Laurie0
Martin Taupau0
Michael Chee-Kam0

Top Errors

Brad Parker0
Moses Mbye0
Daine Laurie0
Martin Taupau0
Michael Chee-Kam0

Team Lists

Wests Tigers

Sea Eagles

1Daine LaurieDaine Laurie
2David NofoalumaDavid Nofoaluma
3James RobertsJames Roberts
4Michael Chee-KamMichael Chee-Kam
5Tommy TalauTommy Talau
6Adam DoueihiAdam Doueihi
7Luke BrooksLuke Brooks
8James TamouJames Tamou
9Jake SimpkinJake Simpkin
10Stefano UtoikamanuStefano Utoikamanu
11Joe OfahengaueJoe Ofahengaue
12Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua
13Alex TwalAlex Twal
 INTERCHANGE
14Moses MbyeMoses Mbye
15Luke GarnerLuke Garner
16Alex SeyfarthAlex Seyfarth
17Zane MusgroveZane Musgrove
 RESERVES
21Joseph LeiluaJoseph Leilua
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Tom TrbojevicTom Trbojevic1
Jason SaabJason Saab2
Brad ParkerBrad Parker3
Morgan HarperMorgan Harper4
Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick5
Kieran ForanKieran Foran6
Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans7
Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka8
Lachlan CrokerLachlan Croker9
Josh AloiaiJosh Aloiai15
Josh SchusterJosh Schuster12
Sean KeppieSean Keppie16
Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic13
 INTERCHANGE
Martin TaupauMartin Taupau10
Haumole Olakau'atuHaumole Olakau'atu11
Cade CustCade Cust14
Toafofoa SipleyToafofoa Sipley17
 RESERVES
Tevita FunaTevita Funa19

Preview

Previous 5 Games

Wests Tigers

DATE OPP RESULT
17/4/21RabbitohsL 18 - 14
11/4/21CowboysL 30 - 34
5/4/21EelsL 22 - 36
28/3/21KnightsW 20 - 24
21/3/21RoostersL 6 - 40

Manly

DATE OPP RESULT
17/4/21TitansW 36 - 0
9/4/21WarriorsW 12 - 13
1/4/21PanthersL 6 - 46
26/3/21DragonsL 38 - 12
20/3/21RabbitohsL 12 - 26
 