The NRL's Dally M Medal Ceremony will be held on Wednesday evening in Sydney, with James Tedesco the overwhelming favourite to take out the top gong.

Alongside the major award - which was led by now injured Warriors halfback Luke Metcalf when counting went behind closed doors after Round 12 - coach, captain and rookie of the year will be decided.

The team of the year will also be confirmed.

All awards are duplicated across the NRLW, creating a busy night of awards.

Full list of awards

NRL men's awards

Dally M Medal: To be announced

Coach of the year: To be announced

Captain of the year: To be announced

Rookie of the year: To be announced

Provan-Summons Medal: To be announced

Top try-scorer (Ken Irvine Medal): Mark Nawaqanitawase (Sydney Roosters)

Top point-scorer: Jamayne Isaako (The Dolphins)

Ken Stephen Medal: To be announced

Tackle of the year: Ethan Strange (Canberra Raiders)

Try of the year: Mark Nawaqanitawase (Sydney Roosters)

NRL men's team of the year

To be announced

NRL women's awards

Dally M Medal: To be announced

Coach of the year: To be announced

Captain of the year: To be announced

Rookie of the year: To be announced

Provan-Summons Medal: To be announced

Top try-scorer: Tamika Upton (Brisbane Broncos)

Top point-scorer: Romy Teitzel (Brisbane Broncos)

Veronica White Medal: To be announced

Tackle of the year: Ivana Lauiti'iti (New Zealand Warriors)

Try of the year: Indie Bostock (St George Illawarra Dragons)

NRL women's team of the year

To be announced

Live updates

7:55pm

Just about everyone interviewed on the pre show interviewed reckons James Tedesco is going to take out the top gong tonight - no surprise.

7:49pm

Ethan Strange of the Canberra Raiders takes out tackle of the year for his Round 10 try-saver on Connor Tracey.

7:46pm

Absolutely zero surprise here - Mark Nawaqanitawase of the Sydney Roosters awarded try of the year.

7:40pm

And the NRLW tackle of the year - Ivana Lauiti'iti of the New Zealand Warriors.

7:38pm

The NRLW try of the year has been announced - Indie Bostock takes it out.

7:34pm

The ceremony is scheduled to start at 8pm (AEST). In the meantime, we are expecting the tries and tackles of the year across both the NRL and NRLW to be announced.

7:30pm

Welcome to Zero Tackle's live coverage of the 2025 Dally M Medal ceremony.