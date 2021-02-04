NRL fans are set to be treated to another season of hearing Ray Warren’s voice from the pundits box, with the legendary commentator set to remain with Channel Nine for 2021.

After much speculation that inclined Warren would be calling-time on his illustrious 55-year career, the Sydney Morning Herald revealed the 77-year-old was not finished yet.

Following on from last season’s end-of-year Origin Series, Warren believed Queensland’s memorable season-deciding victory would close out his time in the gantry.

“When I walked away after that Origin, I thought that was it,” Warren told the Herald.

“Then I thought, ‘Hang on, I’ve done something I’d never do before: calling off the tube’.

“I’d never contemplated not being at the event, in times gone by, but that was the reality of calling sport last year. I was ready to pull the pin on everything but when I thought about it that wasn’t the type of season I’d like to go out on.”

Despite having his time behind the microphone shortened in recent years, Warren has remained to be Nine’s big-game caller, namely during Origin and finals football.

And while his passion for the game hasn’t faded, Warren doesn’t want to go a season too long, hoping to hang-up his 40-year-old binoculars at the right time.

“Those binoculars are shedding their skin like a snake sheds its skin; that’s how old they are,” Warren said.

“I can assure you I didn’t need them when I was calling off the tube. That’s when I will have to give it away.”