The Wests Tigers have been one of the worst sides in the NRL for well over a decade.

While you can argue their form has been a punchline amongst rugby league circles, Api Koroisau admits it isn't a laughing matter within the Tigers' four walls.

Speaking on Nine's Freddy and the Eighth, Koroisau conceded the Tigers' struggles have been difficult to endure.

"Yeah, it's hard," Koroisau admitted. "Sometimes you are scratching your head. We had a hard period there during the year.”

While the Tigers have had some questionable on-field performances in recent years, the club's skipper admitted the off-field theatrics are even harder to ignore.

"You try not to let it affect you," he said, highlighting the Galvin saga. "But it's impossible. You've got family and friends, they ask you questions. At the end of the day, it does affect you.”

Koroisau recently re-signed with the Tigers until the end of 2028, declaring he'd like to retire with the club.