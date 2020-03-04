KICK-OFF 2020-03-14T04:00:00Z
McDonald Jones Stadium
Match Summary

Knights

Warriors

 

Team Stats

Scoring Plays

Knights Warriors
0Tries0
0Conversions0
0Penalty Goals0
0Field Goals0

Attack

Knights Warriors
0All Runs0
0All Run Metres0
0Line Breaks0
0Offloads0

Defense

Knights Warriors
0Kick Metres0
040/200
0Tackles0
0Missed Tackles0

Discipline

Knights Warriors
0Penalties Conceded0
0Errors0
0Sin Bin0
0Send Offs0

Player Stats

Team Lists

Knights

Warriors

1Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga
2Edrick LeeEdrick Lee
3Enari TualaEnari Tuala
4G. ShibasakiGehamat Shibasaki
5Hymel HuntHymel Hunt
6Kurt MannKurt Mann
7Mitchell PearceMitchell Pearce
8David KlemmerDavid Klemmer
9Jayden BraileyJayden Brailey
10Daniel SaifitiDaniel Saifiti
11L. FitzgibbonLachlan Fitzgibbon
12Mitch BarnettMitch Barnett
13Herman Ese'eseHerman Ese'ese
 
14Connor WatsonConnor Watson
15Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti
16Tim GlasbyTim Glasby
17Aidan GuerraAidan Guerra
 
18Pasami SauloPasami Saulo
19Starford To'aStarford To'a
R. Tuivasa-SheckRoger Tuivasa-Sheck1
Patrick HerbertPatrick Herbert2
David Fusitu'aDavid Fusitu'a3
Peta HikuPeta Hiku4
Ken MaumaloKen Maumalo5
C. Harris-TavitaChanel Harris-Tavita6
Blake GreenBlake Green7
Leeson Ah MauLeeson Ah Mau8
Wayde EganWayde Egan9
Lachlan BurrLachlan Burr10
Adam BlairAdam Blair11
Tohu HarrisTohu Harris12
Isaiah Papali'iIsaiah Papali'i13
 
Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima14
J. Taunoa-BrownJamayne Taunoa-Brown15
Eliesa KatoaEliesa Katoa16
Karl LawtonKarl Lawton17
 
King VuniyayawaKing Vuniyayawa18
Hayze PerhamHayze Perham20

Preview

Injury Report

Knights

NameReasonExpected Return
Sione Mata'utiaKneeRound 5

Warriors

NameReasonExpected Return
Nathaniel RoacheKneeMid Season
Bunty AfoaACLNext Season
Jackson FreiACLNext Season
Jazz TevagaAnkleRound 5

Previous 5 Games

Knights

DATEOPPRESULT
8/9/19PanthersL 54 - 10
31/8/19TitansW 38 - 4
24/8/19Wests TigersL 46 - 4
17/8/19CowboysW 42 - 6
10/8/19EelsL 20 - 14

Warriors

DATEOPPRESULT
7/9/19RaidersW 20 - 24
30/8/19RabbitohsL 10 - 31
24/8/19SharksL 42 - 16
18/8/19RoostersL 42 - 6
9/8/19Sea EaglesW 24 - 16
 