The Newcastle Knights have confirmed Kalyn Ponga has begun a modified training program as he works his way back from a foot injury.

Ponga suffered a Lisfranc injury during the second half of the 2025 campaign, ruling him out of the remaining weeks of the season and into the off-season.

It's understood he is on target for a Round 1 return, with the injury usually taking around the four-month mark to heal.

In a statement, the club seemed to get on the front foot ahead of likely reports that will follow in the coming months, with footage of Ponga in a protective boot surfacing, saying it was to simply manage pain as he works through a return to play training program.

The club said he would be back to full training in the new year, leaving little doubt as to whether he will be able to make the trip to Las Vegas to open the season against the North Queensland Cowboys in late February.

"Newcastle Knights captain Kalyn Ponga has returned to pre-season in a modified training program, as he progresses steadily through his rehabilitation from a Lisfranc injury," the club wrote in the statement.

"The Club has continued to take a measured approach, given the nature of the injury.

"As part of his management plan, he will use a protective boot at times, to assist with foot soreness and ensure his ongoing recovery is optimised.

"The expectation is that Kalyn will return to full training in the new year."