Newcastle Knights winger Dominic Young played for just 20 minutes during Thursday evening's clash against the Manly Sea Eagles, being taken from the field with a knee injury.

After a drop-a-thon during the early going on a wet evening at McDonald Jones Stadium in the Hunter, Young seemed to have scored the opening points for Newcastle.

However, it was overruled by the bunker on an obstruction.

Of more concern was Young being tended to by the trainers while the bunker checked the try, with the English-born winger eventually taken off the field with a knee injury.

It had appeared to be a case of friendly fire, with Young making contact with Dane Gagai.

Fox Sports sideline report Matt Russell confirmed it was a knee injury which was hampering Young, and that he would need to be sent for scans to ascertain whether any structural damage has been done.

"Dominic Young has been forced out of the game with a knee injury," Russell said on the sideline.

"I asked them (the Knights) whether it was a contact injury from where he appeared to clash with Dane Gagai.

"They don't know. He will go for scans. They can't rule out structural damage, but they hope it's only contact."

Young was joined on the sideline during the first half by fullback Kalyn Ponga, who had to go for a head injury assessment, and Jirah Momoisea, who was taken from the field towards the end of the first half with an arm injury.

The reshuffles didn't help the Knights, with the Sea Eagles heading to the halftime break leading by ten points to nil.