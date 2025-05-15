The Newcastle Knights reportedly had the signature of young gun St George Illawarra Dragons half Lyhkan King-Togia signed, sealed and delivered.

The young half, who was off-contract at the end of 2025, has been able to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1 last year, and it was understood he was doing just that.

ADVERTISEMENT

The talented youngster holding off on re-signing with the Dragons raised eyebrows of fans the longer it went without an announcement, but the Dragons finally confirmed a two-year contract extension a few weeks ago.

Now it has been revealed by Wide World of Sports The Mole that he actually had signed with the Newcastle Knights from the start of 2026, only to backflip and re-sign with the Dragons during the ten-day cooling off period.

That length of time was implemented by the NRL to allow players time to confirm their decision to change club, and not backflip after announcements were made public.

ADVERTISEMENT

While some clubs with departing players ultimately waive their right to the cooling off period - the most famous of which being Jarome Luai on his move from the Penrith Panthers to the Wests Tigers - the Dragons did the opposite.

They promoted King-Togia to first-grade at the expense of Lachlan Ilias after a sub-standard start to the year from the former Rabbitoh and his halves partner Kyle Flanagan, and King-Togia subsequently elected to remain in red and white until at least the end of 2027.

King-Togia, who rose from the SG Ball Cup to an NRL debut in the same year last season, has impressed in his limited first-grade opportunities.

A five-eighth by trade, he has worn number seven since coming into first-grade, and could push to form a new-look halves combination at the joint-venture with the arriving Daniel Atkinson next year, alongside a host of other young Dragons talent currently pushing their way into first-grade, led by forwards Toby and Ryan Couchman, Hamish Stewart, Dylan Egan, and recent debutant Loko Pasifiki Tonga.

The 20-year-old would have been a contender to move straight into first-grade in Adam O'Brien's struggling side as well.

While the Knights welcome Dylan Brown - who will take over as halfback next season - there is a question around who his partner will be.

The Knights halves have been a revolving door since the start of 2024, with the likes of Jackson Hastings, Jack Cogger, Phoenix Crossland, Tyson Gamble and this year Fletcher Sharpe filling the roles.

Hastings is off-contract at the end of 2025, while Sharpe is playing five-eighth this year and could be the most likely option to partner Brown next year after he arrives from the Parramatta Eels.