GOSFORD, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 29: Jacob Saifiti of the Knights runs the ball in the warm up during the NRL trial match between the Sydney Roosters and the Newcastle Knights at Central Coast Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Gosford, Australia. (Photo by Tony Feder/Getty Images)

Jacob Saifiti is set to face another court battle, this time to defend a civil suit following a 2018 incident, reports the Newcastle Herald.