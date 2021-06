Knights vs Cowboys – Round 16, 2021

Knights

Cowboys

PRE-MATCH: View the season stats for both teams playing in this match.

All Runs 2695 2394

All Run Metres 23966 22671

Line Breaks 61 55

Offloads 150 95

Kick Metres 8870 7088

40/20 1 0

Tackles 5368 4900

Missed Tackles 377 489

Penalties Conceded 49 62