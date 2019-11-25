Gold Coast has announced the re-signing of young gun AJ Brimson, with the 21-year-old putting pen to paper on a new deal.

Brimson has signed on until the end of the 2022 season, as he looks set to don the No.1 jersey in 2020.

“It is terrific news that AJ will be with us again until the end of 2022,” Titans coach Justin Holbrook told the club’s website.

“AJ is a perfect example of the Titans production line in action – a local junior who came through the Club’s development system to play NRL in his hometown.

“AJ’s story is not unique to the Club, because we are lucky to have a lot of local juniors here who have followed that path.

“But certainly AJ is another example of the template that we will use to take the Titans forward on the back of the best talent produced in the Gold Coast and Northern Rivers region.

“AJ is an exceptional young player as we all know, highlighted by the fact he is now on the radar of representative selectors. But importantly he is also an impressive young man, a quality human being who has a passion for this club and his community.”

Brimson has played 36 NRL games since making his debut in Round 10, 2018.