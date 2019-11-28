Melbourne has announced duo Brodie Croft and Curtis Scott have been released from their current contracts.
The pair have been linked with moves away from the club, and the Storm has confirmed they’ll be allowed to take up opportunities elsewhere.
It is widely believed that Croft will join the Broncos, while Scott will move to the Raiders.
Raiders have just confirmed Scott signing, what now for Leilua I wonder? Dogs? Storm? It’s tough seeing the band breaking up Rapana, Sezer and Leilua…I really hope its for the best…
Storm just freed up $900K salary cap with Scott and croft offload and Smith retirement at seasons end will free up another $900K. Cooper Johns steps up this year. Perhaps Storm lands Latrell Mitchell with money left over to resign Tino?. Future looks bright for Storm.
Storm won’t take Mitchell.
One of the things that Bellamy insists on is the right attitude and Mitchell doesn’t have it. Also when have you ever known Melbourne to pay big money buying an established star ?