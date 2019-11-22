Penrith’s Tyrone May has pleaded guilty to four charges in court, and will be sentenced next year.
May was charged in March and has plead guilty to four charges, including recording without consent over a sex tape scandal, according to Hannah Sinclair from 9News Sydney.
#BREAKING: Penrith Panthers player Tyrone May has pleaded GUILTY to 4 charges including recording without consent over a sex tape scandal. He will be sentenced next year. @9NewsSyd
— Hannah Sinclair (@hansinclair9) November 21, 2019
MORE TO COME.
Bye Bye….
This pervert is a typical nutter, what a dummy, bit like their fans @ WestOfDivide Space Man.
Bwahahahahaha.
By the way JWH like I predicted, would steer well clear of Penrith.
He just extended with the Premiers until 2023.
At least the guy has the guts to face upto what he has done. Respect for that.
Oh BenHudson, the Panthers players are relatively well behaved. Jake Friend, among others, have misbehaved in the past. As for JWH, who cares if he has re-signed? I’m pleased that he won’t be playing for the Panthers.
Wheres that nutter panthers3?
Panthers3?
Yes there was a loser on here going by panthers3. Probably just another fake account of mychookmycar AKA navisadog
@ManWarts,
wasn’t Panthers3 the guy who made a fool out of you regarding Trent Barrett ?
don’t worry, i think he knows how to find you 😄😄
Hahaha. Its you. I knew I’d flush you out. And you have yet another fake name. Why cant you losers just stick with one profile and stop hiding behind fake identities everytime you get found out telling porkies? 😉
@TAE. But then again, you could also be that other mega loser who disappeared off the face of the earth- prissydragqueen. Lol. Anyway what sort of loser creates a profile with another teams identity that they dont even support? Why cant you just identify who you really support? I know why. Because you are too embarrassed to reveal you support a loser team! LOSER 🥜🥜🥜🥜🥜🥜🥜🥜🥜🥜🥜🥜🥜🥜🥜🥜🥜🥜🥜🥜🥜🥜🥜🥜🥜
Penso goes for Soufths, his a loser ManWar78, also went by Shadow and 3.hats because he has three login names.
Steve Sydnam alias TwentyOne is Soufths fan, his a loser also.
MnaWar78 I’m just going to copy and past your last paragraph for these Soufths losers. Thanks.
Why cant you Soufths nutters just identify who you really support? I know why. Because you are too embarrassed to reveal you support a loser team! LOSER 🥜🥜🥜🥜🥜🥜🥜🥜🥜🥜🥜🥜🥜🥜🥜🥜🥜🥜🥜🥜🥜🥜🥜🥜🥜 the Western Suburbs Rabbitohs.
Bwa… Bwaha…..Bwahahahaha
Just think ManWar78, when Soufths start playing their home games at Parra’s new stadium towards the end of next season. They will be 30km away from Redfern and only 10km away From your Blacktown Reserve grade team. They already pinched Anomne from Blacktown last season or what ever his name is. Look out it the Western Suburbs Rabbits.
Bloody thieves. Stealing our juniors from Blacktown. 😂😂