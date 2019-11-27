St George Illawarra has confirmed the club has signed Shane Flanagan as an assistant coach for their 2020 season.
The NRL will allow Flanagan to join the Dragons in late-December, with the club signing him to a one-year deal.
It will be Flanagan’s first step back into an NRL coaching box after he was deregistered in 2018.
“Shane will be a valuable asset to the Dragons’ endeavours in 2020. His success has been proven time and time again over many years and we’re glad to have him on board,” St George Illawarra coach Paul McGregor told the club’s website.
The Dragons have also confirmed Mathew Head will coach the Dragons’ Canterbury Cup side next season.
Oh the bitter irony.
I can remember a certain couple of Dragon supporters absolutely berating Flanagan while he was at the Sharks.
It’s actually Prissy funny. I mean pretty funny.
Oh the peptide king has returned?
Haha, I see what you did there screamin
Good. My dragons will need peptides and a salary sombrero to get off the bottom of the ladder with their current recruitment strategies. Merrin for Leilua — pfft what…
Flanno should be head coach, McGregor is terrible.
Also with Flanno on board just another step in the direction of being Jack Bird back to St George. Bird was a Dragons junior then moved to Flanno at the sharks. Now it looks like the broncos don’t want him.
Would be a smart decision to go back to we’re it all started with a coach that knows how to get the best out of you.
Broncos already have loads of backs
Milford Oates Boyd Staggs Issako Perese Kahu Shibasaki and Coates
Watch your back McGregor…its only a matter of when not if….Flanagan has shown time and time again he has no morals
This is a complete disgrace.
I can forgive some kids who get in a brawl in a night club or something or like Fifta get mixed up in something on holiday but this man is no kid and does not deserve any respect. The Dragons may have improved performances on the field with their puppet head coach and two time disgraced assistant calling the shots but I hope they crash and burn as a business. I hope St George Bank pull out sponsorship and members leave in droves until this stain on their reputation is gone.
This scrum bag should not be allowed in the NRL again.
What’s the irony whiningbeagle? Supporters have absolutely no say in the club, we didn’t want him and I agree he should not be allowed back. Complain to Greenberg.
I’ve been a Dragons supporter since 1966 and signing this gronk is probably the Dragon’s worst decision. What are they thinking. Next we’ll have a convicted paedophile running the junior barbecue.
I think its time to look for another team to follow.
I’m prepared to change for $850K per season.
Bit worried bout what super coach Flanno will bring to the drags. They should improve out of sight, but hopefully by not too much. If poor old mary has majority control, they will miss the 8 again, if Flanno is givien free range, anything is possible, like top 8 for sure.
Barry, I sympathise. If I were a dragon supporter, I would tear up my membership over this. The Dragons are a proud club with a reputation to be proud of until this. A life ban should be a life ban and Flanagan should not be allowed near any footy club in any capacity. I am very very surprised at the Dragons leadership, I thought they were better than this.
Flanagan deserves a second chance, and I would say that the Dragons have put certain restrictions on what he can and can’t do.
Baza Beath I would of invited you to become a Rooster fan but we hate Traitors.
Be a man and cop the Wooden Spoon on the chin.
By the way a little Birdie told me Ado-Carr is Rooster Bound and Bird is going to get paid half his wages at the Roosters.
BUDGIELEGS
Flanagan had a second chance after the peptide scandal where he showed that he had zero credibility by cheating and then lying about it. This is now his third chance even though he was supposed to have been handed down a lifetime ban. As a coach he is in a leadership position but this is a man with no morals who will lie and cheat to get what he wants. If the the sort of person we want leading our kids ?
No Rucky, it isn’t, and the Dragons are aware of he has done in the past. That is the reason why he won’t be making any major decisions involving the first grade team.
Here we go again, BenHudson, and his usual dribble. He just can not address the topic at hand. Pretty pathetic.