St George Illawarra has confirmed the club has signed Shane Flanagan as an assistant coach for their 2020 season.

The NRL will allow Flanagan to join the Dragons in late-December, with the club signing him to a one-year deal.

It will be Flanagan’s first step back into an NRL coaching box after he was deregistered in 2018.

“Shane will be a valuable asset to the Dragons’ endeavours in 2020. His success has been proven time and time again over many years and we’re glad to have him on board,” St George Illawarra coach Paul McGregor told the club’s website.

The Dragons have also confirmed Mathew Head will coach the Dragons’ Canterbury Cup side next season.