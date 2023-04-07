Canterbury Bulldogs winger Josh Addo-Carr has been taken from the field with an ankle injury in the opening minutes of the now traditional Good Friday clash against the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Homebush.

The winger was left sprawled in the corner of the ground immediately clutching at his knee and seemingly in considerable pain.

He was treated immediately by the trainer on the field with play not called for a stop, and he would ultimately make his way to the sideline with assistance from the trainer.

Club medical staff then attempted to tape Addo-Carr's ankle, rather than his knee, while his team played on with 12, however, he would ultimately hobble, and then be carried back to the dressing rooms.

On Fox Sports' coverage of the game, sideline reporter Jake Duke said the injury was an ankle problem, with fears that it was a syndesmosis ankle injury.

It's understood Addo-Carr's game against the Rabbitohs is over.

"Confirming for Josh Addo-Carr that it's an ankle injury," Duke said.

"They are thinking [the injury is a] possible syndesmosis. They are not worried about his knee, but he is unlikely to return in this match."

The star winger, who played for the Australian Kangaroos at the Rugby League World Cup last year, is just the latest in a long line of players who are battling injuries for the Bulldogs.

A syndesmosis injury, pending on grade and the need for surgery, could rule Addo-Carr out for anywhere between a couple of weeks, and a couple of months.

He will need scans to confirm the extent of the dame.

The Bulldogs and Rabbitohs were locked up at six points a piece 20 minutes into the game.