Former NSW and Kangaroos centre Michael Jennings is expected to sign a new two-year deal with Parramatta as early as Monday.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Jennings will agree to a one-year contract with an option for 2021.

The 31-year-old arrived at Parramatta in 2016 after stints with Sydney Roosters — where he was key cog in their 2013 premiership — and Penrith.

His current contract at Parramatta, which was worth around $800,000 a season, expired this year. He is expected to take a pay cut to remain.

Jennings experienced a modest 2018 season and was on the verge of being told to look elsewhere by Eels club officials.

But a stellar 2019 reinvigorated Jennings with the ex-Kangaroos centre now ready to remain at Bankwest Stadium for another two seasons.

Earlier this year, Jennings indicated a strong desire to remain at Parramatta.

“I want to keep playing, for sure. I definitely want to stay here at Parramatta and keep going. I want to play more footy,” Jennings said to The Daily Telegraph.

“I’m just grateful that I’m still playing league — rugby league has given me a lot in my life. I’m grateful to be here and playing footy.

“My body is still in good nick. I’m still quick and, touch wood, haven’t had many serious injuries. I’m still fit — I’ve got a couple more years in me.”

Parramatta faces a challenge after next season with a host of star players ending current deals, including Dyan Brown, Nathan Brown, Shaun Lane, Reed Mahoney and Brad Takairangi. Ethan Parry will also be out of contract at the end of the 2020 season.