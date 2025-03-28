When Manly Sea Eagles great, Daly Cherry-Evans, dropped the bombshell earlier this week that he would be exiting the club after this season, chaos erupted amongst the team's fans.

With talks of poor management and behind-the-scenes dramas, Jake Trbojevic as weighed in on the unexpected saga, while also sharing an insight into his future in the Northern Beaches.

"It doesn't look the best, does it? The way it's all happened," Trbojevic told AAP.

"It was a bit of a shock [hearing the news], definitely didn't see it coming. But that's his decision. We've just got to accept it."

While the news may be a deterrent for both current and potential Manly players, 'Jurbo' insists the theatrics of the situation have not swayed his allegiance to the club.

"It's not going to change how I go about things," Trbojevic vowed.

When asked if the chaos has sparked any concerns surrounding the side's management, the club's vice-captain replied, "definitely not," solidifying his stance as a mainstay for the 2011 premiers.

"I've always played for Manly, I don't think [leaving the club] would ever happen.

"It doesn't make me one bit worried [about management]. I've played at Manly my whole career, I've been treated very well. It definitely doesn't have me worried at all."

With Cherry-Evans departing the side after 2025, Trbojevic is the most obvious choice for the club's captaincy. Considering he has already skippered the side in DCE's absence in the past, the Blues captain is ready to take on the full-time role moving forward.

"I've been lucky enough to lead this club before, I hope next year going forward, I get to lead this club," he exclaimed.

"I love this club and I'll do everyone proud. That's what people need to take confidence in."

Trbojevic's passion for the Sea Eagles is what has made him a cult-hero for the club, and fans hearing that the 31-year-old has no plans of leaving should bring a silver lining in an otherwise dark week in Manly.