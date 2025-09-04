Less than 30 minutes into his return to the field from injury, Melbourne Storm star halfback Jahrome Hughes has suffered another setback on the eve of the 2025 NRL Finals.

Leaving the field clutching his wrist, Hughes' season could potentially come to a close in what would be a significant blow to the Storm who are aiming to go one better this season.

The halfback suffered a suspected broken wrist after exiting the field in discomfort in the middle of the opening half.

"They pretty much think it's a break. He's in plaster already," Storm coach Craig Bellamy said post-match.

"I'd imagine (it's his season over). I'd imagine it will be."

This comes after he sustained a dislocated shoulder over a month ago against the Sydney Roosters.

Set to be without the 2024 Dally M Medal winner for the remainder of the season, Craig Bellamy is likely to either call on Tyran Wishart or Jonah Pezet, both players who have been used as coverage in recent weeks.

The Storm will also be sweating on the availability of New Zealand international Nelson Asofa-Solomona as he is destined to face the wrath of the match review committee (MRC) after he was sent to the sin-bin for a high tackle.

Set to land his third and subsequent charge from the MRC on Friday morning, the forward is likely to spend several weeks on the sidelines.

He missed the 2024 NRL Grand Final due to suspension.

Meanwhile, fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen underwent a HIA and could be unavailable for the opening week of the finals due to the NRL's mandatory stand-down concussion protocols.