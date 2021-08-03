The Parramatta Eels are set to welcome Mitchell Moses back this week from a back fracture, and will be desperate for him to guide them back into the winner's column.

It's been a disastrous couple of weeks for the Eels, with the club dropping games to the Canberra Raiders and Sydney Roosters in back-to-back week.

With one of the hardest runs home in the competition (playing the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Manly Sea Eagles, North Queensland Cowboys, Melbourne Storm and Penrith Panthers in the final five weeks), their top four hopes are dangling by a thread.

The club now sit equal on points with the fifth-placed Sydney Roosters, holding a superior for and against, however, the Sea Manly Sea Eagles have a far more straightforward run home and with a for and against only slightly below that of the blue and gold, Des Hasler's side appear to be firming for a top-four berth.

But the returning Parramatta star, who picked up his back injury during State of Origin Game 3, will not be taking the games lightly.

"It's very challenging. We verse some really good sides, most of the sides are in the top six little block there. It's going to be tough," he said.

"These are the games you want to be playing going into the finals so it will be a good test going into the finals.

"Every game's huge for us, especially coming into the back part of the year. We've got to verse some pretty good opponents in the next few weeks so it will be a good test for us."

Parramatta have been bounced out of the finals in Week 2 for each of the last two years and will be desperate to turn it around.

Moses, who was picked for State of Origin in Game 3 following twin injuries to Penrith Panthers' duo Jarome Luai and Nathan Cleary, will be key to that them progressing at least one step further.

Second rower Shaun Lane said it was more than just Moses' return though.

"Just that commitment to the actions we know are most beneficial for the team," Lane said.

"I think everyone was pretty guilty of a few short cuts on the field, a few small things that end up mounting up and getting out of hand for us then ends up reflecting on the scoreboard."

Parramatta play the Rabbitohs at 8:05pm on Friday evening in Round 21.