The Melbourne Storm are reportedly set to confirm a contract extension for Jahrome Hughes which could ensure the departure of Jonah Pezet from the club.\r\n\r\nHughes is one of a number of players off-contract at the end of 2027 who is currently in negotiations with the Melbourne-based outfit, who, as they have been for a number of years, are in the midst of a salary cap balancing act.\r\n\r\nPrevious reports have suggested that the likes of Harry Grant, Xavier Coates and Ryan Papenhuyzen are also in negotiations with the Storm over extending their time at the club beyond the end of next year.\r\n\r\nThe trio are joined by Tyran Wishart, Nick Meaney, Moses Leo and Shawn Blore as the currently off-contract players at the end of 2026 who would be able to negotiate with all rival clubs including the Perth Bears from November 1 if not extended.\r\n\r\nHughes, who would likely sign a multi-million dollar long-term deal with the club, would lock in his future as the long-term halfback with the new deal that has been reported as almost done by News Corp, while the future of Jonah Pezet, and potentially Cameron Munster, could remain in the balance.\r\n\r\nDespite re-signing with Melbourne until the end of 2029, Pezet, who missed a large chunk of time in the last 18 months with injury but is rated as one of the best young halves in the game, has a clause in his deal that allows him to test the open market early if Hughes is re-signed beyond the end of 2026.\r\n\r\nThere will be plenty of interest on the market for Pezet, who could find himself looking for a new home, although reports suggest he would prefer to stay in Melbourne.\r\n\r\nWhile Pezet won't resign himself to reserve grade for the next four seasons, he could yet play at five-eighth if the Storm elect to let Cameron Munster go early.\r\n\r\nThe new Queensland Maroons State of Origin captain will reportedly be targetted by the Perth Bears, although the new expansion club will need permission to speak with him from the Storm given he is contracted in the Victorian capital until the end of 2027.\r\n\r\nShould the Storm grant it though, the Bears will be able to blow all rival clubs out of the water when it comes to salary given they have a blank book.\r\n\r\nThat could well be the only way for Melbourne to retain Pezet, who is seen as a future of the club given his enormous talent.\r\n\r\nThe former junior Origin player will likely be in Melbourne for 2026 regardless given the late nature of the timeline, and that the contract clause only spoke about Hughes being re-signed beyond the end of 2026.