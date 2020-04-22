With just over a month until the planned resumption of the NRL competition, we continue our look at the five players we’d bring back from a club’s history.
When making these decisions, we’re not just picking the five best players from the club. We’re picking players who would slot into the current squad to help deliver a premiership.
For instance Laurie Dailey and Mal Meninga would be the first two players picked, but the Raiders have a weaponary centre pairing and an Origin level five-eighth, whereas a club legend could replace a rookie winger.
As always, please let us know who you would bring back to take the Raiders that one result further:.
1. Ricky Stuart
Given the make up of the current Raiders side, the club’s best ever halfback is the first player picked. I rate George Williams as a halfback but the potential pairing of Stuart and Wighton is impossible to resist.
The current Raiders coach was capped 203 times by the club during his ten year tenure. Last year we were a BJ Leilua pass away from Stuart leading the club to Premierships at halfback and a coach.
Growing up it was always Stuart vs Langer. There is no wrong answer here but I have more pronounced memories of Stuart mainly through his Grand Final and Origin heroics. (Note: I’m NSW born and raised)
A Dally M medalist, Clive Churchill medalist, 14 appearances for the Blues and 9 for the Kangaroos, Stuart has done it all.
His kicking game and direction combined with Wighton’s running game would form an elite halves partnership for the ages.
I’ll never forget those long, spiral passes.