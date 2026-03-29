Super League champions Hull KR have released a statement on the future of their current coach, Willie Peters.

Peters was instrumental in turning the Kingston Rovers around from cellar-dwellers to world champions in the space of three years.

On the brink of collapse, he transformed the club and has claimed the status as one of the most successful coaches in the club's history.

He has shown he has what it takes to become the next head coach to break through to the world's best rugby league competition, the NRL.

There is wide speculation that he will be the Papua New Guinea Chiefs' head coach, with Hull KR confirming in a release that he will depart the club after the 2026 season to take up an opportunity with an NRL franchise.

Hull KR owner Neil Hudgell said a coach of Willie Peters' status deserves to go out on his own terms and thanked him for the contribution to the Hull KR club.

"As the coach of the World Club Champions, he deserves to go out on his terms, with our respect, appreciation, and best wishes," Hudgell said,

"Willie Peters led us to the most successful season in the history of Hull Rugby League in 2025.

"For now, and for the rest of this year, he will continue to drive a culture that demands success."

Peters also chimed in on the announcement, saying despite long ambitions to join the NRL, the decision was a difficult one to make and thanked the club for his time in Hull.

"I've made no secret of my desire to coach in the NRL as the next step of my career, however it makes this decision no less difficult," Peters said.

"I want to thank the board, the players and all of the staff at Sewell Group Craven Park for their support and commitment during four wonderful years where I have developed as a coach and as a person.

"I'd also like to thank the best fans in the world for taking me and my family in since our arrival. Hull KR and the East Hull community will forever be in our hearts.

"The job is not done. I am fully committed to what's ahead which continues this week in preparing the players for the Hull Derby this Friday.

"Our goal is always to make our community proud and we aim to do that each and every week."

Peters has also stood down from his position as the Australian Kangaroos assi