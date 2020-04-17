The league shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic is set to have major affects on every NRL club.

The competition came to a halt after Round 2 after borders restrictions made it too difficulty for things to continue. As it stands, the Eels, Knights, Raiders, Storm Broncos and Panthers sit 2-0 to occupy the top six spots on the ladder.

The break will impact the way the season is played out, and in turn, the premiership race. The NRL’s current plan is for the NRL to restart on May 28 and is prepared to play games through until the end of the year, with a September reset deemed the point of no return.

Could this be a season when a genuine underdog side rises out of nowhere to take out the premiership? Will the winner forever be tainted with an asterisk next to their name due to the compromised season?

One thing that we do know is that the season will likely be cut back to 15 rounds, shredding 40 per cent of the campaign with just 13 fixtures remaining. According to NRL.com, that means 23.25 premiership points would be enough to seal top spot on the ladder, 19 points to finish top four and 15.75 points for for top eight.

In other words, the season is as open as ever before, offering a ton of a value to a host of clubs. Follow this link for all the best NRL Betting odds on the 2020 premiership season.

You would expect the bizarre conditions to favour the experienced teams stacked with leaders. Those that can pick themselves up in a crisis and carry on with the job. However, it may not be as clear as that.

It is impossible to predict how every club will react to the unique conditions. A younger, inexperienced team could seize the moment and understand it is their once-in-a-lifetime type opportunity to pinch one.

One thing that looks likely is that the Sydney Roosters are up against it to win their third-straight title, a feat not accomplished since the Parramatta Eels in 1983.

The Tricolours have gotten off to a 0-2 start and looked sluggish in both those contests. We know how hard it is to win a premiership, let alone go back-to-back. Therefore, winning three in a row in the current climate would require a mighty effort.

If Trent Robinson’s men are off their game even one per cent this season, you can bet that there will be a hungrier team ready to clinch the crown from their disposal.

With his team sruggling, Roosters supremo Nick Politis recently called for premiership points from the opening two rounds to be scrapped after the idea was floated ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys. V’landys has since confirmed that there will be no ladder result.

Not that Roosters co-captain Jake Friend is concerned. The veteran told 2GB Radio the club is ready to return to normality on May 28, as planned. However, he remained neutral on whether or not the date was realistic or achievable.

“I’m hopeful like everyone us. I can speak for us at the Roosters that we’re preparing for that (May 28),” Friend said.

“We’re doing our bit on our own at the moment, but that’s all in preparation to be back training two or three weeks before that date. I don’t really have a view whether that’s achievable or not. I hope it is, but obviously with everything that’s going on it’s changing pretty quickly, so I’ve got my fingers crossed.”

Friend said that the club is well placed to launch back into the season given how meticulous coach Trent Robinson is with his preparation.

“He gets to plan everything again. We’ve got all different chat groups and all the training has been sent through. We’re pretty lucky with the staff we’ve got, they’ve made it easy to train in isolation. Robbo will have a plan like he always does and hopefully we’ll start on May 28.”