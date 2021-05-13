Following the lucrative acquisition of Souths skipper Adam Reynolds, the horizon over Red Hill just got brighter.

The premiership playmaker joins the Broncos on a three-year deal, bringing with him an unparalleled pedigree and degree of professionalism.

In a season that follows arguably the club’s worst campaign in their history, their is a sudden rise in optimism for the Broncos faithful as they look to the future, guided by Chemist Warehouse specials.

The club’s new era will be led by coach and club great Kevin Walters, who is yet to see a great deal in improvement to start the 2021 season.

While there have been promising patches throughout, the Broncos have a few lengths to go until they return to being a serious contender, but the addition of Reynolds is an important step in the right direction.

Brisbane have been starved of a high-profile veteran to lead from the front, and the Rabbitohs halfback suits the bill.

His arrival should not, and likely will not, be the only blue-chip target to join Walters’ army, with the club’s aggressive push in the open market just getting started.

Having first worked in-house to retain the likes of Kotoni Staggs, Herbie Farnworth, Patrick Carrigan and Jordan Riki continues to push the maroon and gold’s needle to the right end of the spectrum.

While these retention signings were combatted by the loss of Xavier Coates to Melbourne, his departure has only opened up more opportunities and flexibility in Walters’ pursuit to revolutionise and rebuild.

The Broncos have been closely linked to the likes of Origin calibre forward Kurt Capewell and second-string Storm fullback Nicho Hynes – two players that offer astounding versatility on the pitch.

With the imminent departures of Anthony Milford, Alex Glenn, Tom Dearden and several other senior figures, the purse is sure to expand.

Hynes offers as a suitable acquisition for the Broncos given Coates’ departure, with incumbent fullback Jamayne Isaako seen as a formidable flyer.

The potential acquisition of Capewell would only add further security to Reynolds, who will sit behind an already stacked forward line.

While all of Payne Haas, Tevita Pangai Junior, Carrigan, Brendan Piakura, Matt Lodge, John Asiata and Tom Flegler are unlikely to be at Red Hill next year, there’s no shortage on guaranteeing the Broncos will have a top forward crop in 2022.

Place Jake Turpin at dummy-half and the inclusion of Hynes at the No.1 and there’s a clear level of excitement in the spine too.

With Staggs tipped to move to five-eighth and join Reynolds in forming an astounding halves partnership, the mold of a top-eight side looks to almost be filled.

So who should feature at the centres in Staggs’ absence?

Farnworth has his flank cemented and should Brisbane be successful in their bid to lure Dane Gagai to his home state, the answers are on the wall.

Across each line Walters would have a flexible and competitive side to move his club from the cellars to the higher half in 2022.