The Dolphins' injury nightmares have continued with star centre Herbie Farnworth suffering a potential season-ending injury in a significant blow to the club's final hopes.

In a similar incident to what happened to Melbourne Storm fullback Sua Fa'alogo earlier in the season, Farnworth made a line-break and looked destined to score, before pulling up with a hamstring injury.

Helped from the field, Farnworth's season is now in doubt and is unlikely to feature in another regular-season match before the 2025 NRL Finals series.

If he is ruled out for the season, he will join Daniel Saifiti (shoulder), Jack Bostock (knee), Max Plath (knee), Thomas Flegler (shoulder) and Tom Gilbert (shoulder) as players that The Dolphins are currently without for the remainder of the year.

Meanwhile, back-rower Kulikefu Finefeuiaki (thumb) is set to make his long-awaited return from injury in Round 24.

