New Zealand Warriors star halfback is reportedly in doubt for the club's qualifying final on Saturday afternoon against the Penrith Panthers.

In what could be a horror blow for the Auckland-based club, Johnson, who is one of the leading contenders for this year's Dally M Medal and finished third in Zero Tackle's MVP race, as well as being named the halfback in our MVP team of the year, is battling a lower leg injury according to the New Zealand Herald.

The publication is reporting that the Warriors, as one would expect, will give Johnson every chance to play on Saturday and that he has made the trip across the Tasman today with the team on a privately chartered flight.

The publication is also reporting that Johnson's current lower leg injury has nothing to do with the groin strain which has hampered him over the last month, with his training ability limited this week.

The Warriors took the decision to rest a number of stars - of which Johnson was one - for their final-round game against the Dolphins, which resulted in a loss.

Andrew Webster's side were believed to be so focused on Week 1 of the finals that the squad left Brisbane to return to Auckland immediately after the game at Suncorp Stadium, while the rested group had a heavy training session on the morning of the game in the Queensland capital.

The Warriors, who have been one of this season's surprise packets in booking a qualifying final appearance, are guaranteed a home final in Week 2 if they lose to the Panthers, or a week off followed by a home final in Week 3 if they manage to topple the Panthers on Saturday.

It means that, even if he misses this week's game, Johnson will likely still be available when the Warriors are in a sudden death situation.

Webster's options to replace Johnson will be limited. Luke Metcalf has already been ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a hamstring injury against the St George Illawarra Dragons in Round 26.

Meanwhile, the club failed to name Ronald Volkman in their 22-man squad and would need approval from the NRL to draft him into the side if Johnson is ruled out.

Dylan Walker, currently named in the 14 jersey, could be the other option for coach Webster to play in the halves, with that likely seeing Metcalf's replacement Te Maire Martin moving into the halfback role.