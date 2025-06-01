New Zealand Warriors star prop Mitchell Barnett has suffered what could be an ACL injury to his right knee during Sunday afternoon's clash with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The incident took place in the first half of the game, with Barnett attempting to make a tackle and, without direct contact being applied, going down and grabbing at his right knee.

The awkward landing of his right leg saw medical staff carry out the hands on test for an ACL injury straight away, with Barnett then leaving the field and appearing to scream out an expletive as he made his way to the sideline.

The Warriors were tight lipped on the extent of the injury in game, but sideline commentator Jake Duke said his afternoon was over, and that scans would be required.

“The Warriors have confirmed it is a knee injury and his afternoon is over,” Duke said.

“He will need scans, but let's hope it is not too serious.”

If an ACL injury is confirmed, it would end the season for Barnett, and leave him racing the clock to be fit for Round 1 next year.

The NRL Physio said concern was for an ACL injury, while the hope is that he may have done less serious damage, such as an MCL injury.

Either way, the chance of the prop being available for Game 2 of the State of Origin series seems slim.

Teams will be picked at the end of next weekend, and while Barnett would be a walk up starter at full fitness, he may need to be replaced for Game 2 by either Stefano Utoikamanu, who was in the squad for Game 1, Keaon Koloamatangi, who has been in superb form for the Rabbitohs, or Terrell May, who was sensationally overlooked for Game 1.

At club level, Marata Niukore will likely shift back into the front row, opening up a bench spot for Jacob Laban. Andrew Webster could also elect to play Bunty Afoa, with either him or Jackson Ford in the starting side.