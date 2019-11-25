Valentine Holmes has officially returned to the NRL after joining the North Queensland Cowboys on a six-year deal.

Holmes left the game and former side Cronulla in 2018 to pursue a career in the United States’ National Football League.

But after he was cut from the New York Jets’ practice squad on the weekend which officially ended his NFL experiment, Holmes inked a new six-year deal with the Cowboys worth a reported $5.7 million.

The signature of the former Test and Origin star is potentially the most significant in the Cowboys’ 25-year history – aside from Johnathan Thurston – and they’ll be hoping the speedster can deliver a premiership just as JT did in 2015.

And it has not been since Thurston’s arrival from the Bulldogs in 2005 has such a huge signing been made in North Queensland, and Thurston wasn’t an established star at the time.

Fronting the media on Monday, 24-year-old Holmes said the decision to join the Cowboys was “kind of an easy one” given he has his family, his wife’s family and longtime friends from school in Townsville.

“Since I was off-contract with the Sharks there was interest from the Cowboys,” Holmes said.

“I was always intrigued about going home and starting my life again here.

“It was a quite difficult decision [to leave the New York Jets]. I made big sacrifices on the decision going over.

“I don’t have any regrets on the decision going over. I learned a lot as a person and as an athlete … I was more so just out there to explore things.”

Holmes is expected to slot into the No.1 jersey in 2020 and it’s a challenge he is more than ready for.

“Fullback’s where I played a couple of years ago. Wherever I fit best in this team, I’ll be happy to play,” he said.

“I don’t really feel pressure in anything I’m doing.

“I’m pretty confident in myself. I was doing pretty good in training and kept in shape as much as I could over there.

“Probably my stamina is the thing I need to focus on more so and also my ball-skills – I haven’t thrown a footy around for a while.”

Cowboys coach Paul Green said the club was “over the moon” with the signing of a former local junior who was one of the NRL’s most dangerous attacking weapons before heading to America.

“I take my hat off to Val for doing what he did. It takes a lot of courage to do what he did,” Green said.

“It was really interesting watching that unfold from afar.

“A guy like Val with his skillset can really add an extra dimension to our attack, in particular.

“We were upfront about the situation with Valentine and those discussions with Latrell Mitchell are ongoing.

“We’ve got some depth which is a good thing. That keeps the players on their toes and keeps them training hard at this time of year.”