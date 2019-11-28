The Titans will hope Justin Holbrook’s relationship with Latrell Mitchell will aid their pursuit for the in-demand centre, as the former Roosters assistant believes a move would be a perfect fit for both player and club.

Gold Coast have previously reached out to the 22-year-old through the club’s culture and performance head Mal Meninga, as the clubs hand gains stronger following the Tigers decision to withdraw from the hunt for the Sydney playmaker.

North Queensland have recently met with Mitchell, with coach Paul Green stating talks remain ongoing despite signing Valentine Holmes to a six-year deal.

While Holbrook is hopeful the Titans can lure Mitchell to the coast, he stands without confidence on whether the club can get a deal done with their current salary restrictions.

Exciting Titans forward Jai Arrow is currently being chased by South Sydney, with the 24-year-old out of contract at the conclusion of the 2020 season. If Arrow is to find a deal to move to Redfern, the aftermath could see space free for the Titans to land Mitchell.

Mitchell’s believed asking price is close to $1 million per season, leaving the Titans with a dilemma on how to fill the last five positions of their 30-man squad.

“We spoke about Latrell the other day. I am sure Mal has had a chat to Latrell. We all know what a great player he is so I am sure the club will follow it up and see if we can get an opportunity with him,” Holbrook told NRL.com on Thursday.

“He is a great player. He has proven that. He’s played for Australia and won a couple of grand finals with the Roosters.”

Gold Coast will hope Holbrook’s relationship with Mitchell during their time with Sydney will boost their chances of signing the centre.

“I was working at the Roosters as an assistant coach when he came through and played there so I know him well,” he said.

“I had dealings with him nearly three years ago now and the maturity and way he played back then as an 18-year-old already to have the confidence to back himself over whoever he was playing was a great attribute for me to view.

“He is a great player in the game.”

Mitchell is believed to find a new home by next season while still being under contract with the Tri-colours for 2020.

Mitchell’s former Blues teammate Tyrone Peachey is another Titans member hopeful of reuniting with the Mitchell after initially playing alongside one-another for NSW.

“He is an awesome player and I’ve seen that the Tigers have pulled out of it. Hopefully Mal Meninga can work his magic and get him up here,” Peachey said.