NEWCASTLE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 15: Former NRL player Jarryd Hayne appears at Newcastle Court ahead of alleged sexual assault case on May 15, 2019 in Newcastle Australia. (Photo by Peter Lorimer/Getty Images)

Former Parramatta back and convicted sexual assaulter Jarryd Hayne is set to return to the dock in November in a bid to overturn his custodial sentence.

In March of this year, Hayne was found guilty of two charges of sexual intercourse without consent and handed a prison sentence of five years and nine months, with a non-parole period of three years and eight months.

The 33-year-old was found culpable of violating a then 26-year-old Newcastle woman in her own home during September of 2018.

Jarryd Hayne Attends Court For Sentence Hearing Following Sexual Assault Conviction
NEWCASTLE, AUSTRALIA – MAY 06: Jarryd Hayne arrives, surrounded by supporters, at Newcastle District Court on May 06, 2021 in Newcastle, Australia. Former NRL player Jarryd Hayne was found guilty on two counts of sexual assault on March 22 2021. The 33-year-old faces up to 14 years in jail at his sentence hearing today. (Photo by Sam Mooy/Getty Images)

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Hayne’s plea was officially launched on Thursday morning after his lawyer, Penny Musgrave, presented the necessary documentation to the New South Wales Court of Criminal Appeal.

Despite the aforementioned sentence handed down earlier this year, Hayne has maintained his innocence and is set to return to present his case via a video link on November 29 after next being mentioned by the court on October 28.

The NRL is still yet to make a judgement on whether Hayne will be stripped of his Daly M honours after announcing that the motion had been tabled in late March of this year.

 