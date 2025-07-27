Returning to the field for the first time since Round 15, Manly Sea Eagles back-rower Haumole Olakau'atu is set for another spell on the sidelines.\r\n\r\nDislocating his shoulder in Round 15 against the Gold Coast Titans, Olakau'atu left the field in agony against the Canterbury Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon, holding his shoulder in pain.\r\n\r\nIt has since been confirmed that he has dislocated his shoulder again.\r\n\r\nPreviously missing more than a month of football due to his first dislocation, it is a significant blow to the Sea Eagles as they prepare for the back end of the 2025 NRL season and make a run towards the Finals series.\r\n\r\nMORE TO COME...