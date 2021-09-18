SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 25: Kieran Foran of the Sea Eagles celebrates with team mates after scoring a try during the round seven NRL match between the Wests Tigers and the Manly Sea Eagles at Bankwest Stadium, on April 25, 2021, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

The Manly Sea Eagles have shown that last week's slip-up against the Storm was a one-off after a dominant win over the Sydney Roosters 42-6.

The usual suspects played their brand of football for Manly, but the real game-breakers were their halves.

Daly Cherry-Evens and Kieren Foran were outstanding in the big win, both getting over the line for a try.

Foran had 73 run metres and made a pivotal line-break for a key try. The five-eighth also assisted a Tom Trbojevic try that highlighted his class.

KIERAN FORAN
Five-Eighth
Sea Eagles
FINALS WEEK 2 STATS
1
Try Assists
1
Tries
130
Kick Metres

The experience Foran has from his 236 NRL games, as well as his time playing for the Eels, Warriors and Bulldogs has enabled such an important performance from the veteran.

Cherry-Evens's dazzling performance was highlighted by a stunning try, being the first receiver off of the scrum feed and stepping off his left foot to score under the posts.

The try showed that the 32-year-old is still potent near the try line. He kicked for over 500 metres and constantly put Manly in an ideal field position.

It was a classic Cherry-Evans performance that we have seen so many times before.

His experience combined with Foran's was huge to the team advancing to the next Friday's preliminary final against the Rabbitohs.

Although the two-try performance from Trbojevic was of course a highlight, the clinical game from the Manly halves allowed for backs like 'Turbo' to thrive.

If Manly are to beat teams like the Melbourne Storm and the Penrith Panthers, then experience will be highly depended on.

The Manly veterans know how to win games of football and put their exciting young teammates in positions to have a great impact on the game, moving around the field with conviction.

Foran and Cherry-Evens are the most underrated playmaking pair in the finals, with their wealth of experience and knowledge of the game making them a dangerous matchup for any opponent.

 