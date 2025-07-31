Brisbane Broncos star Payne Haas is in what has been described as 'major doubt' for Friday night's clash against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

One of Brisbane's most important players, the New South Wales State of Origin representative has battled injury niggles at times throughout 2025, but it's illness which is set to potentially rule him out of Friday's game.

News Corp reports he was struck down by illness on Thursday and is at long odds of being able to recover and take to the field for the game.

It's a crunch game for the Broncos, even up against a severely injury-plagued South Sydney outfit who themselves are attempting to avoid the wooden spoon over the final six weeks of the regular season.

The Broncos, on the other hand, are in the mix for the top four, but those hopes suffered an almighty blow last week with a shock loss to another wooden spoon candidate in the Parramatta Eels.

Brisbane will need to go close to perfect from here on out to qualify for the top four, and that will include getting straight back into the winner's circle at home on Friday evening.

If Haas is ruled out, it's expected dummy half Tyson Smoothy, who leaves the club at the end of the year and has spent some time at prop in recent weeks, will come into the side from 18th man, with Corey Jensen or Ben Talty likely promoted from the bench to start in Haas' spot.

The Broncos will confirm whether or not Haas is able to play an hour before kick-off on Friday evening, which is set for 8pm (AEST).