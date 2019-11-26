NRL CEO Todd Greenberg says there could be a shake-up to the golden point system for 2020, which would see teams who lose in golden point still gaining a competition point.
That would mean teams would be given four points for a win instead of two, which would follow on with the AFL rules.
Greenberg said golden point itself will not be scrapped, as he doesn’t want to see a game finishing in a draw.
With four points for a win under the proposal, if a match was to go to golden point and a team would win, the winning side would get three points, while the losing team would get one.
It’s a tweak to the golden point rule that may be discussed when the independent commission meets on December 5.
“At the moment it is simply an idea,” Greenberg told reporters.
“It is a proposal and ultimately the commission will talk about that when they meet at the end of next week.
“I am not sure if [teams who lose] should [get a competition point] but they certainly could under this proposal.
“It’s been talked about a lot in recent times, about when you get to the end of 80 minutes whether there should be just reward for that (losing) team.
“It is a discussion and a proposal at the moment.”
It’s simply an idea at the moment. Let’s leave it that way. Go back to a system that works. One point each for a draw. After all once you have finished the contest you usually win or loose. Therefore, as in the past, it makes sense to share the points equally in the event of a draw. It makes the competition table more interesting particularly towards the end of the season. Allocating four points is stupid. Similar to AFL. Come on Todd stop tinkering with the system. Spend your time trying to sort out real problems like making the scrum a contest of sorts again or finding a way to simplify the silly knock on rules and ifind a way to workout when a knock on does or doesn’t occur in real time in a match. Another good project would be to work out a system that can determine when a forward pass has occurred. So many replays of try’s show forward passes and it currently isn’t used as criteria to disallow a try on replay. Fix the issues don’t create more chaos. Referees dont seem to be able to workout when forward passes occur particularly the last pass befor a try is scored and they are not much better with knock ons. Even with the un necessary two referees.
Giving 4 points for win is stupid why follow afl we are rugby league, if you win in golden point winning team 2 points losing team 1 point. Let’s be original
Hate the idea of four premiership points which will only throw alk records out the window.
Like the Roosters 38-0 biggest ever grand final win when a try was 3 points. The fake false new record is 40-0 by Manly because the Nrl changed the try to four points and no body acknowledges the true record. Wich should by adjusted by adding 8 more points to the Roosters 38 points for scoring 8 3 point tries. Therefore the record should read 46-0.
Look just leave everything alone and stick to a game that has 2 points on the line. If a losing side after extra time must get something then just give them a 1/2 point and the winner gets 1 and 1/2.
Personally I hate golden point. Ten minutes should be played out in full and no field goals allowed in extra time, and no interchanges, only tries and goals.
Agree boundry one point each at the end of a drawn game and then play for the extra point, I have always had that opinion, makes sense, forget that stupid 4 pts for a win
Penso, agreed.
I’d add to that I think the for / against should reflect the end of normal time score (no +/- margin). At the end of the day it was a draw (during normal time) so I don’t think it’s fair a team can end up with no competition points and (up to) a -6 on their margin.
I’m not for it, but I had thought about a 1 point each for a draw, and play for margin only. I don’t like it, but just thought I’d mention it.
Either way, no matter what, don’t do a 4 points system.
So potentially, you’re telling me, that if 2 teams finish with the same amount of victories in a season (let’s say 12), one team may do 12 wins in regulation time for 24 competition points (minus their byes), but another my win 2 games in golden point and therefore make the 8, just because they couldn’t get the job done inside the 80?
Can only see nothing but whinging and controversy come September of you change the current system.
Just like the australian government has wrecked this country, these clowns are further looking at wrecking rugby league.
Squizzy, I’m not sure I follow.
The way it current stands a team that wins 11 games in regular time, and 1 in golden point is treated the same as the team that won the 12 games outright, incl. their extra time margin.
Using the same analogy a team that won 12 games would be equivalent (in comp points) to a team that won 11 games in regular time, and lost 2 in extra time, so margin would seperate them.
Not getting a benefit / a disadvantage from the extra time, the way I see it, would only make a win/loss from a draw in the egular time fairer.
What am I missing?
What I’m saying Eels is, if Penrith win 5 games next year inside 80 minutes, that’s 10 competition points.
If Canberra win 5 games next year, but 2 of them are in golden point, then they would come out with 12 points (because you get 1 extra point for golden point victory under the proposal.), therefore 2 teams have one the same amount of games, but the team who has one games in golden gets an advantage because they had an opportunity to play for more points in a regulation season.
I’m not sure if that makes sense to you? But to win 2 points in regulation time, or 3 points to win golden point, just seems like it would disrupt teams regardless if the golden point loser gets a point or not.
The system should just stay the same. You win a game, no matter how long that takes, its 2 points. You get a draw at the end of golden point 1 point each. Its only fair.
Any team that plays more golden point games has the opportunity to win more premiership points.
Under the new proposal.
“if Penrith win 5 games next year inside 80 minutes”. It’s hard enough to decide on a system that covers all actual possibilities (just kidding).
But seriously, I think you’ve misunderstood. According to the article it’s proposing 4 points for a win (outright) and 3 for a win in golden point/1 for a loss in golden point.
Penso’s solution, which I agree with, is proposing to keep the current 2 points system (for a win) but effectively giving the losing team, in golden point games only, a point as well.
I was advocating, in addition, to do away with the margin for golden point games.
Exactly right that the two point system must be retained. However giving an extra point out to the winner of golden point is unfair if all teams play for two and golden point is a 3 point game.
That is why I agree with a half point each for a draw and the winner of golden point wins the other point.
They just keep sstuffing the game!
All games need to be worth the same amount of points. I can’t get on board with an extra time game being worth 3 points (2 for win, 1 for loss) and a normal game being worth 2. What happens then if we still have a draw at full time? 1 point each? It is no different to losing in that case. And definitely no to 1/2 points. That means leaving it how it is now (my preference) or moving to 4 point games. My actual preference would be to just leave a draw a draw without golden point, but other than that leave the points system as it is, all wins worth the same, all losses worth the same…
Thats what Ive been saying all games are only worth two points. Thats why at full time a draw is 1/2 a point to each side then they play the full 10 minutes of extra time for the remaining point.
Winner takes the other point but if it is still a draw then that final point is shared meaning both side get a point if it is a draw after the 10min extra time. And definitely ban the field goal during extra time.
Don’t like the 1/2 point idea. A win is a win, a loss is a loss, and a draw is a draw, regardless of in regular time or extra time. Like I said, let a draw stand in regular season games and give a point to each team. Save extra time for finals games.
Bwahahahaha ….Bwa…Bwhahahah
Soufths is such an unprofesional Souless Leagues clubless club that now Radradra has followed Fifita’s lead and turned his back on the dump. Bwahahahahahahahahaha
Yes I agree eels47 but they are going to tinker with it and want to give somthing to the loser after extra time has finished. So thats why if they do give something to the loser the they were only playing for two competition points, that why in my opinion they must give 1/2 for the loser and 1 and 1/2 for the winner. At the end of the season that 1/2 point may get a team into the eight or the top four.