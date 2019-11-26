NRL CEO Todd Greenberg says there could be a shake-up to the golden point system for 2020, which would see teams who lose in golden point still gaining a competition point.

That would mean teams would be given four points for a win instead of two, which would follow on with the AFL rules.

Greenberg said golden point itself will not be scrapped, as he doesn’t want to see a game finishing in a draw.

With four points for a win under the proposal, if a match was to go to golden point and a team would win, the winning side would get three points, while the losing team would get one.

It’s a tweak to the golden point rule that may be discussed when the independent commission meets on December 5.

“At the moment it is simply an idea,” Greenberg told reporters.

“It is a proposal and ultimately the commission will talk about that when they meet at the end of next week.

“I am not sure if [teams who lose] should [get a competition point] but they certainly could under this proposal.

“It’s been talked about a lot in recent times, about when you get to the end of 80 minutes whether there should be just reward for that (losing) team.

“It is a discussion and a proposal at the moment.”