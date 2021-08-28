South Sydney veteran Dane Gagai was caught by broadcaster's microphones using expletive laden language in one of many incidents across a spiteful Friday night contest between the Rabbitohs and Roosters

Gagai, 30, was heard to ask referee Ashley Klein "Are you f***ing kidding me?" after becoming the third player to be sent from Suncorp Stadium in the clash between the bitter rivals.

The Origin representative had been slapped with a 10-minute stint in the sin-bin following his involvement in a brawl during a match-up that many believe Klein had rapidly lost control of.

Gagai followed Sydney's Sitili Tupouniua to the bin following the pair's entanglement in the wake of Latrell Mitchell's diabolical head-high hit on the Chooks' centre, Joey Manu.

The outgoing back has since been hit with a $1600 fine for contrary conduct by the NRL Judiciary.

Unlike his Latrell Mitchell whose season is over after being offered a ban of anywhere between six to nine weeks for his malicious shot on his former teammate, Gagai will be free to partake in the Bunnies upcoming finals campaign.

South Sydney are set to round out their regular season fixture against the St George Illawarra next Saturday night before facing off against Penrith in week one of the finals.