It was only yesterday that Penrith Panthers coach Ivan Cleary confirmed Dylan Edwards would be all systems go for the 2021 NRL grand final.

After spending time in a moon boot earlier in the week, Edwards reportedly completed the captain's run yesterday to be cleared for the premiership decider.

However, Edwards was this morning sighted in a moon boot and on crutches as the team completed their pre-match walk around Brisbane.

LATEST: Panthers Dylan Edwards on team walk this morning on crutches and and in moon boot @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) October 3, 2021

Edwards earlier this week missed the team fan day as Penrith attempted to keep him off his feet. That came after attending the media day on Monday in a moon boot.

The Penrith star, who has a year to run on his deal at the foot of the mountains missed Week 1 of the finals against the South Sydney Rabbitohs and has had a seemingly lingering foot problem ever since.

Coach Cleary confirmed Edwards would be a starter yesterday, also acknowledging Edwards has spent time in a moonboot for each of the last three weeks.

“Dylan’s fine – he’ll be right. He’s started the week on crutches and a moon boot for the last three weeks – it’s just to take weight off the foot,” Cleary told the media.

“He was one of our best last week, he’s very important to our team. I’m sure both teams that are carrying injuries, we certainly have.

Teams will be confirmed at 6:30pm (AEDT) - 5:30pm (AEST) this evening ahead of the match at Suncorp Stadium.