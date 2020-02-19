Former New Zealand Warriors player Rowan Baxter and his wife Hannah have been identified as the couple involved in a fatal car fire in Brisbane that killed three children, according to The Daily Examiner.

Witnesses at the scene said that a woman on fire leapt out of the burning car in Camp Hill and proceeded to yell “he’s poured petrol on me.”

Its is believed that Rowan Baxter and three children under the age of 10 have been identified as the four victims that passed away at the scene.

It is also understood that Baxter had injured himself with a knife during the incident.

Baxter’s wife Hannah is believed to be in hospital in a critical condition with “significant burns”.

It is understood police were called to a family violence incident in January, were involved in a custody dispute and had been reported by child safety for past family violence issues.

Baxter is an ex-Warriors player and also worked as a fitness coach in Brisbane alongside his wife.

The couple ran Integr8 Fitness in Capalaba, with Broncos legends Sam Thaiday and Matt Gillette seen to be frequent members of the gym.

The gym shut down late last year and closed due to the split between the couple and neighbouring businesses, according to one employee.

Hannah was a worker at the PCYC for several years teaching Kinder Gymnastics to under-five year olds.

“Developing the physical abilities of children is where her true passion lies,” the website says.