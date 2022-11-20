Former North Queensland and New Zealand playmaker Daejarn Asi has reportedly landed an NRL lifeline with the Parramatta Eels from 2023.

Asi was culled by the Warriors at the conclusion of last season after just eight matches with the Auckland-based club, who he joined ahead of their 2022 campaign from the Cowboys through an immediate switch.

Asi, 22, made his NRL debut with North Queensland in 2020 and had hoped to secure greater opportunities at senior level with the Warriors.

However, due to their deep halves stocks, the Warriors found little room to accommodate Asi, who was not offered a new deal for next season.

Now, according to Fox Sports, Asi has secured another chance at NRL level, signing a two-year deal with Parramatta.

The murmured signing comes amid an off-season of change for the Eels, who have bid farewell to Oregon Kaufusi (Cronulla Sharks), Reed Mahoney (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Marata Niukore (New Zealand Warriors), Tom Opacic (Hull Kingston Rovers), Isaiah Papali'i (Wests Tigers), Hayze Perham (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs) and Ray Stone (The Dolphins) ahead of the new year.

Parramatta is also bracing for a decision from star five-eighth Dylan Brown, who is eligible to sign with a rival club for 2024.

The acquisition of Asi is some insurance for a potential Brown departure, with the young half able to play in the No.6 jumper or in the centres.

With pre-season training schedules getting underway, Asi is said to join Brad Arthur's program as early as next week.