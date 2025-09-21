Former North Queensland Cowboys and Manly Sea Eagles forward Ben Condon is gearing up for his next rugby league contract.

While many expected the talented backrower to ink his next deal with Super League's Leigh Leopards, All Out Rugby League has revealed a new suitor that could shake up the deal.

The Catalans Dragons, who have been extremely active in the transfer market in recent months, have emerged as a likely home for the off-contract forward.

With 13 players set to depart the Dragons, the former NRL star would be just one of a long list of Australian recruits, which includes Toby Sexton, Charlie Staines, Josh Allen, Zac Lipowicz, Harvey Wilson, and Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui.

Condon has featured in 17 NRL matches across his career, while also making more than 70 appearances for Northern Pride, Mackay Cutters, and Blacktown in the Queensland and New South Wales Cup competitions.

The Dragons have already built an impressive roster for 2026 under head coach Joel Tomkins, with Condon's potential arrival adding further firepower to the club's stacked artillery.

No deal has eventuated yet, but the Leopards will be sweating as the prospect of missing out on Condon's signature looms.