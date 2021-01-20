Prominent code-hopper Israel Folau looks destined to return to rugby union after failing to respond to Catalan Dragons officials in regards to returning to the French outfit for his second season in the Super League.

Folau, 31, played 15 games in his first season at the Dragons and now looks unlikely to fulfill the second term of his lucrative deal after returning to Australia during the off-season.

“It doesn’t look good,” a source from Catalans told Wide World of Sports. “The feeling is he won’t be back.”

With Folau unable to compete down under following a legal dispute with Rugby Australia, the former Storm and Melbourne star could return to France in their national rugby competition.

According to WWOS, Folau has gained some interest from French sides Bayonne and Toulon, who are keeping tabs on the veteran’s movements.