New South Wales State of Origin coach Brad Fittler has outlined who he wants in the No. 6 positions.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Fittler is considering giving South Sydney’s Cody Walker a shot in the jersey, despite Rooster Luke Keary being the frontrunner for most of the season.

Watch the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership Finals on a Kayo 14 day free trial with every game before the Grand Final Live & On-Demand. Or, Telstra customers get $10 off Kayo per month for 12 months. Stream instantly!

“He’s had one of those great years, so he deserves it,” Fittler told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“For the last month, he’s been the best player in the comp.”

However, former coach Laurie Daley believes there is a strong case for the Chooks five-eighth.

“If you want to pick on form I think Cody Walker has been the form player of the comp, he along with Nathan Cleary over the last six to eight weeks,” Daley told sports show Big Sports Breakfast.

“I’d still go with Keary, I think he deserves an opportunity and he was still threatening last week against the Raiders. He left the field there for a period and the Roosters lost their way but he came back on and took a more dominant role.

“They’ve got plenty of options, no matter which way they go it will work out for them. In fact, the best five-eighth for mine is Jack Wighton, but he won’t play five-eighth, he’ll play in the centres.”