NSW coach and Sydney Roosters great Brad Fittler has named his old side to be the perfect match for Melbourne Storm hooker Brandon Smith.

Following the recent retirements of veteran trio Brett Morris, Boyd Cordner and Jake Friend, the Roosters are understood to have an influx in salary cap space and could be preparing for a busy transfer window.

Smith has long been an in-demand target for several rivals of the Storm, despite being contracted until the end of next season.

Melbourne gave the New Zealand international permission to seek an early release from his contract, but both parties now look settled on playing out the contract’s entirety.

However, with the Chooks now looking to add to their forward back following the departures of Friend and Corder, Fittler has backed the Tri-colours as a fitting destination should Smith begin to assess his options elsewhere.

“Brandon Smith – geez, he’d suit the Roosters wouldn’t he?” Fittler said on Wide World of Sports.

BRANDON SMITH

Hooker Storm 2021 SEASON AVG 28

Tackles Made 0.5

Tries 0.7

LB Assists

“Him and Victor [Radley] – imagine them two scallywags.”

Freddy Lussick and Sam Verrills firm as the likely successors to take over Friend’s dummy-half duties for the future, but Smith’s place behind Storm star Harry Grant has led to continued speculation surrounding a potential exit from the Victorian club.

The Titans and Bulldogs are two of several reported keen suitors to land Smith’s services, but are likely set to wait at least 12 months before having the Storm playmaker pull on their jumper.