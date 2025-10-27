Currently without a contract heading into the 2026 season, uncontracted playmaker Jackson Hastings has found himself linked with another NRL club as he looks to revive his playing career.

Failing to live up to his $700,000 price-tag at the Newcastle Knights over the past three seasons, Hastings was continually overlooked in favour of other options which saw him play the majority of his tenure in the NSW Cup competition.

Only making five first-grade appearances during this year's campaign, many believed that he would return to the Super League in 2026 where he reached career-best form and even won their Man of Steel award - the equivalent to the NRL's Dally M Medal.

However, the 29-year-old revealed earlier in the month that he has no desire to return overseas due to his young daughter and wanting to be close to his sisters.

With a Super League move off the cards, sources speaking on the condition of anonymity told Zero Tackle that Hastings has found himself on the radar of the Canberra Raiders, who are looking to bring in an experienced halfback to help mentor Ethan Sanders.

While interest is only preliminary at this stage, the Raiders have been in the market for a playmaker following the departure of Adam Cook to the Leigh Leopards and were previously linked to Melbourne Storm halfback Jonah Pezet.

Due to Cook's departure, the Raiders have two vacant spots left on their Top 30 roster for the 2026 NRL season, but one of these spots will be given to Daine Laurie, who has agreed to sign with the Green Machine from the Penrith Panthers on a multi-year deal.

Meanwhile, fullback Chevy Stewart is also being shopped around to rival teams and could depart before the start of next season which would free up another spot on the club's Top 30 roster.

Whether he ends up at the Raiders or not, Hastings, who was also linked with the Gold Coast Titans for a couple of days, will need to take significant pay-cut on his next deal if he intends to remain in the NRL.

"Whatever comes about, I know they're getting a good rugby league player and a good person," Hastings told News Corp recently.

"I've played my best footy over the last couple of years and I still reckon the peak of my powers is ahead of me.

"I just need a consistent run of being trusted and being given a role."