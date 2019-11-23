It’s the picture South Sydney don’t want you to see – but former bad boy Chris Grevsmuhl has returned to Redfern in a bid to reignite his NRL career.

Grevsmuhl hasn’t been sighted in the NRL since 2017, the Gold Coast Titans releasing the young forward following allegations of him scamming fans online.

The reports stated Grevsmuhl had ripped off up to 10 individuals, offering to sell them jerseys of his, instead taking the money but never delivering the goods.

Since his sacking over two and a half years ago, Grevsmuhl has enjoyed a two-season stint with the Orange CYMS in Group 10, his talent shining through as he announced himself as one of the premier players of the competition.

While there is no official confirmation from the CYMS that Grevsmuhl has departed the club, the photo below shows the former Panther (left) walking alongside fellow young South Sydney forwards Tom Amone and Keaon Koloamatangi during Friday’s White Ribbon walk – an event held to spread awareness about domestic violence against women.

South Sydney could not be contacted for confirmation on Grevsmuhl’s return to the club, however, the photo was quickly removed from the club’s website.

A return to the NRL would complete the redemption story for Chris Grevsmuhl, who once played NRL games for three different clubs in a 12 month period.

While he started his career with a bang – winning a World Club Challenge, Auckland Nines tournament and playing for the Indigenous All Stars all before his NRL debut, trouble followed the back-rower, leading to his 2016 mid-season departure from Redfern, with Grevsmuhl stating his inability to get along with head coach at the time, Michael Maguire, as the reason he left.

It’s unclear whether Grevsmuhl has signed a contract with the club as of yet, or whether he’d have to be cleared by the NRL to return to play following the jersey scam of 2017.

But one thing is for certain – if anyone can turn an NRL bad boy’s career around, it’s Wayne Bennett.

The current South Sydney head coach has turned around the careers of troubled stars such as Matt Lodge, James Roberts, Joey Leilua and Liam Knight, taking them from off-field discretions and turning them into premier NRL stars.

A piece run by Orange’s Central Western Daily on Grevsmuhl in September this year showed how the former NRL star had turned his life around, stating he was now seven months sober (as of September 2019) and said his lifestyle in Orange was the reason behind it.

“I always disliked myself and had friends and family who withdrew themselves because they didn’t want to be hurt either. I live a good life today. I don’t have much, but I have family, I’ve got friends.”

Whether Grevsmuhl can handle a return to the NRL and the limelight is yet to be seen, but at just 26 years old, the second-rower’s best football is ahead of him.

Having 47 NRL games under his belt, time and talent is on his side, granted he can secure an official contract with the club. With the picture clearly showing he’s back in Redfern, ready for redemption, the ball is Chris’ court now.