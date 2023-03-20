Ex-Kangaroo and Melbourne Storm captain Cameron Smith has expressed his concerns over his former club after they have lost their last two games against the Bulldogs and Titans.

Whilst the Storm have been on the backend of numerous injuries to key players, Smith is disappointed with the way the team has started at the beginning of the halves.

While on SEN 1170 Breakfast, Cameron Smith described why the slow start is the biggest problem plaguing Craig Bellamy.

"It is concerning and there is no doubt. It just took the Storm a bit to get going. They didn't play well and it's as simple as that," Smith said.

"They went into halftime up by six and six or seven minutes into the second half, they were down by six."

"It was an 18-point turnaround in about nine minutes."

Bellamy and the Storm will be hoping their injury woes stop with Cameron Munster a chance to return to the squad for this Friday night against the Wests Tigers.

Although they have managed only one win this season, Smith insists they are being unfairly compared to the past success of Storm seasons. A key piece of the Melbourne Storm dynasty, the hooker discussed its unfairness that they are subject to constant criticism.

"We all get caught up in talking about the Storm like it's the same team of that magical period," Smith said.

"They were very lucky to have some players who we consider now as generational players."

"This is a very different Melbourne Storm side right now and there's no excuses for them because there are high expectations on this football team and within the group."

“We need to start judging this team based on its own merits.”