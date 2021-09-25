Parramatta are set to show their faith in coach Brad Arthur for the future, with a new deal to be tabled to the Eels boss following the 2021 finals series, according to The Australian's Brent Read.

Arthur's future faced great speculation through the course of this season, with the Eels struggling to play a consistent brand of football in several periods of the year.

A strong finish to their 2021 campaign has since seen Parramatta avoid an elimination final exit, with Arthur's side putting together a gallant semi-final performance to finish agonisingly close to a place in this weekend's action.

The two-point defeat to Penrith soon saw a new light of hope for Arthur despite the loss, with Parramatta now looking to extend the 47-year-old's contract.

Arthur is currently contracted until the end of next season, but is now likely to secure his services to the blue and gold for the long haul.

The Eels have managed three consecutive finals finishes since claiming the wooden spoon in 2018, a campaign Arthur took the blame for.

The following season, in the final year of his contract, Arthur was able to amass a semi-final finish with the Eels and soon had his contract extended further.

2022 will be Arthur's ninth season with the Eels, managing to balance a 51% win rate from 201 games in charge of the club.