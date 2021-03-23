Eels vs Sharks – Round 3, 2021

2021-03-27T08:35:00Z - Bankwest Stadium
#NRLEelsSharks
Eels
Sharks
KICK OFF
 
Match Summary

Eels

Sharks

 

Team Stats

Eels

Sharks

PRE-MATCH: View the season stats for both teams playing in this match.

All Runs

383
372

All Run Metres

3430
3284

Line Breaks

7
3

Offloads

28
11

Kick Metres

1425
1292

40/20

0
0

Tackles

814
597

Missed Tackles

54
83

Penalties Conceded

4
3

Errors

25
23

Player Stats


PRE-MATCH: View the season leaders for both teams playing in this match.

Top Point Scorer

Chad Townsend14
William Kennedy12
Mitchell Moses12
Josh Dugan8
Maika Sivo8

Top Goal Kicker

Chad Townsend7
Mitchell Moses6
Aaron Woods0
Shaun Lane0
Isaiah Papali'i0

Top Try Scorer

William Kennedy3
Josh Dugan2
Maika Sivo2
Junior Paulo2
Aaron Woods1

Top Try Assists

Chad Townsend3
Reed Mahoney2
Dylan Brown1
Clinton Gutherson1
Blake Ferguson1

Top Runs

Blake Ferguson38
Clinton Gutherson36
Sione Katoa36
R. Campbell-Gillard30
Maika Sivo30

Top Run Metres

Maika Sivo305
Clinton Gutherson304
R. Campbell-Gillard298
Toby Rudolf296
Blake Ferguson295

Top Linebreaks

Reed Mahoney2
Blake Ferguson2
Junior Paulo2
Aaron Woods1
Briton Nikora1

Top Offloads

Junior Paulo6
Ryan Matterson3
Reed Mahoney3
Clinton Gutherson3
Tom Opacic3

Top Tackles

Reed Mahoney114
Blayke Brailey78
Shaun Lane73
Isaiah Papali'i72
Dylan Brown71

Top Missed Tackles

Toby Rudolf13
Chad Townsend10
Matt Moylan9
Nathan Brown7
Wade Graham7

Top Tackle Breaks

Sione Katoa11
Mitchell Moses10
Maika Sivo10
Josh Dugan9
Junior Paulo9

Top Linebreak Assists

Reed Mahoney2
Chad Townsend2
Clinton Gutherson1
William Kennedy1
Aaron Woods0

Top Kick Metres

Chad Townsend849
Mitchell Moses763
Dylan Brown394
Reed Mahoney182
Wade Graham182

Top Penalties

Shaun Lane1
Ryan Matterson1
Jesse Ramien1
Chad Townsend1
Sione Katoa1

Top Errors

Blake Ferguson6
Ryan Matterson3
Dylan Brown3
Clinton Gutherson3
William Kennedy3

Team Lists

Eels

Sharks

1Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson
2Maika SivoMaika Sivo
3Tom OpacicTom Opacic
4Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore
5Blake FergusonBlake Ferguson
6Dylan BrownDylan Brown
7Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses
8R. Campbell-GillardReagan Campbell-Gillard
9Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney
10Junior PauloJunior Paulo
11Shaun LaneShaun Lane
12Isaiah Papali'iIsaiah Papali'i
13Nathan BrownNathan Brown
 
14Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi
15Keegan HipgraveKeegan Hipgrave
16Will SmithWill Smith
17Ray StoneRay Stone
 
18Jordan RankinJordan Rankin
19Haze DunsterHaze Dunster
20David HollisDavid Hollis
21Joey LussickJoey Lussick
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
William KennedyWilliam Kennedy1
Sione KatoaSione Katoa2
Josh DuganJosh Dugan3
Connor TraceyConnor Tracey4
Ronaldo MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo5
Matt MoylanMatt Moylan6
Chad TownsendChad Townsend7
Braden Hamlin-UeleBraden Hamlin-Uele8
Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey9
Aaron WoodsAaron Woods10
Briton NikoraBriton Nikora11
Wade GrahamWade Graham12
Toby RudolfToby Rudolf13
 
Teig WiltonTeig Wilton14
Aiden TolmanAiden Tolman15
Jack WilliamsJack Williams16
Billy MagouliasBilly Magoulias17
 
Mawene HirotiMawene Hiroti18
Nene MacdonaldNene Macdonald19
Andrew FifitaAndrew Fifita20
Braydon TrindallBraydon Trindall21

Preview

Injury Report

Parramatta

NAMEREASONEXPECTED RETURN
Ryan MattersonConcussionIndefinite
Bryce CartwrightJawRound 6
Michael OldfieldKneeRound 6
Waqa BlakeCalfRound 8

Cronulla

NAMEREASONEXPECTED RETURN
Royce HuntKneeRound 2
Siosifa TalakaiShoulderRound 3
Jesse RamienSuspensionRound 5
Shaun JohnsonKneeRound 9

Previous 5 Games

Parramatta

DATE OPP RESULT
18/3/21StormW 16 - 12
12/3/21BroncosW 16 - 24
10/10/20RabbitohsL 24 - 38
3/10/20StormL 36 - 24
26/9/20Wests TigersW 24 - 28

Cronulla

DATE OPP RESULT
21/3/21RaidersL 10 - 12
14/3/21DragonsW 18 - 32
3/10/20RaidersL 32 - 20
26/9/20RaidersL 28 - 38
19/9/20RoostersL 34 - 18
 