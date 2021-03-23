Eels vs Sharks – Round 3, 2021

2021-03-27T08:35:00Z - Bankwest Stadium
Match Summary
Eels
Sharks
Team Stats
Eels
Sharks
PRE-MATCH: View the season stats for both teams playing in this match.
All Runs383
All Run Metres3430
Line Breaks7
Offloads28
Kick Metres1425
40/200
Tackles814
Missed Tackles54
Penalties Conceded4
Errors25
Player Stats
PRE-MATCH: View the season leaders for both teams playing in this match.
Top Point Scorer
|Chad Townsend
|14
|William Kennedy
|12
|Mitchell Moses
|12
|Josh Dugan
|8
|Maika Sivo
|8
Top Goal Kicker
|Chad Townsend
|7
|Mitchell Moses
|6
|Aaron Woods
|0
|Shaun Lane
|0
|Isaiah Papali'i
|0
Top Try Scorer
|William Kennedy
|3
|Josh Dugan
|2
|Maika Sivo
|2
|Junior Paulo
|2
|Aaron Woods
|1
Top Try Assists
|Chad Townsend
|3
|Reed Mahoney
|2
|Dylan Brown
|1
|Clinton Gutherson
|1
|Blake Ferguson
|1
Top Runs
|Blake Ferguson
|38
|Clinton Gutherson
|36
|Sione Katoa
|36
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|30
|Maika Sivo
|30
Top Run Metres
|Maika Sivo
|305
|Clinton Gutherson
|304
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|298
|Toby Rudolf
|296
|Blake Ferguson
|295
Top Linebreaks
|Reed Mahoney
|2
|Blake Ferguson
|2
|Junior Paulo
|2
|Aaron Woods
|1
|Briton Nikora
|1
Top Offloads
|Junior Paulo
|6
|Ryan Matterson
|3
|Reed Mahoney
|3
|Clinton Gutherson
|3
|Tom Opacic
|3
Top Tackles
|Reed Mahoney
|114
|Blayke Brailey
|78
|Shaun Lane
|73
|Isaiah Papali'i
|72
|Dylan Brown
|71
Top Missed Tackles
|Toby Rudolf
|13
|Chad Townsend
|10
|Matt Moylan
|9
|Nathan Brown
|7
|Wade Graham
|7
Top Tackle Breaks
|Sione Katoa
|11
|Mitchell Moses
|10
|Maika Sivo
|10
|Josh Dugan
|9
|Junior Paulo
|9
Top Linebreak Assists
|Reed Mahoney
|2
|Chad Townsend
|2
|Clinton Gutherson
|1
|William Kennedy
|1
|Aaron Woods
|0
Top Kick Metres
|Chad Townsend
|849
|Mitchell Moses
|763
|Dylan Brown
|394
|Reed Mahoney
|182
|Wade Graham
|182
Top Penalties
|Shaun Lane
|1
|Ryan Matterson
|1
|Jesse Ramien
|1
|Chad Townsend
|1
|Sione Katoa
|1
Team Lists
Eels
Sharks
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
Preview
Injury Report
Parramatta
|NAME
|REASON
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Ryan Matterson
|Concussion
|Indefinite
|Bryce Cartwright
|Jaw
|Round 6
|Michael Oldfield
|Knee
|Round 6
|Waqa Blake
|Calf
|Round 8
Cronulla
|NAME
|REASON
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Royce Hunt
|Knee
|Round 2
|Siosifa Talakai
|Shoulder
|Round 3
|Jesse Ramien
|Suspension
|Round 5
|Shaun Johnson
|Knee
|Round 9
Previous 5 Games
Parramatta
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|18/3/21
|Storm
|W 16 - 12
|12/3/21
|Broncos
|W 16 - 24
|10/10/20
|Rabbitohs
|L 24 - 38
|3/10/20
|Storm
|L 36 - 24
|26/9/20
|Wests Tigers
|W 24 - 28
Cronulla
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|21/3/21
|Raiders
|L 10 - 12
|14/3/21
|Dragons
|W 18 - 32
|3/10/20
|Raiders
|L 32 - 20
|26/9/20
|Raiders
|L 28 - 38
|19/9/20
|Roosters
|L 34 - 18